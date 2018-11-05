Weekly police reports

Narcotics

Milford police arrested Danielle Nienstedt, 38, of Milford, charging her for a narcotics violation after officers stopped a vehicle on Old Gate Lane for an equipment violation on Oct. 30. Investigation led to the arrest of Nienstedt who is accused of being in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Nienstedt is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of license plates and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Drugs

Milford police arrested Christopher Carr, 26, of Milford on Nov. 2 after officers stopped a vehicle on Pumpkin Delight Road near Monroe Street for erratic driving. Investigation led to the arrest of Carr who is accused of being in possession of heroin, a glass pipe and a cut straw.

Carr is charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Burglary

Milford police arrested Christopher Carr, 26, of Milford on Nov. 4 after officers responded to a Milford address on the report of a burglary. Police accuse Carr of breaking into a family members home via the front window and taking cash from inside the residence

Carr is charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. Carr was held on a $5,000 bond at the time of arrest.

Robbery

Milford police arrested Darel Franklin, 33, of Port Chester, NY for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of her juvenile child on Nov. 3.

Police accuse Franklin of grabbing the female victim by the neck during the course of a verbal argument and later forcibly taking the victims car keys and subsequently taking the victim’s vehicle without permission.

Franklin is charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, third-degree assault and risk of injury. He was held on a $75,000 bond at the time of his arrest.

Assault

Milford police took custody of Scott Gordon, 43, of Milford on Nov. 3 in regard to an active warrant for his arrest. Gordon is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with a female inside of a Hill Street apartment building on Sept. 15.

Gordon is charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault, He was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 5.

Disorderly

Milford police arrested Tiffany Layton, 37, of Milford on Nov. 2 after officers responded to a Finch Street residence on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.

Investigation led to the arrest of Layton who is accused hitting a female in the head with a cup during the course of a verbal argument.

Layton is charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 5.