People may apply for HomeFront home repairs

HomeFront is looking for residents in need of home repairs for its upcoming 32nd annual repair blitz in spring 2019.

Interested homeowners must apply before Nov. 16 to be considered for help in the 2019 season.

HomeFront offers help with faulty windows, doors, steps, railings, leaky roofs, painting, plumbing and electrical needs at no cost to qualifying, low-income homeowners. Help is available throughout most of Connecticut, as well as Westchester County, N.Y. All inquiries are kept confidential. Information on how to apply for help, how to volunteer for HomeFront, or how to make a donation can be found by calling 1-800-887- 4673 or by visiting: homefrontprogram.org.

HomeFront is celebrating more than 30 years of changing the lives of neighbors in need. Physical repair work is scheduled to be completed in May by local volunteers. Homeowners who apply may join the ranks of more than 3,000 neighbors who have received assistance from HomeFront. Referrals are welcome from neighbors, social service agencies, faith communities and city officials.

Quality of life improvements are made possible by a community-wide mobilization of building material and service donors, financial supporters, and groups of “hands on” volunteers from local corporations, faith-based and civic organizations.

HomeFront’s mission is to keep low-income neighbors in their homes with an improved quality of life through the completion of repairs at no cost to them. Since its founding, HomeFront has delivered more than $40 million in donations of products and services to local communities.