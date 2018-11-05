Trick or Trot Run rescheduled to Nov. 17

The 7th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17, at Lisman Landing in Downtown Milford. The event was previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, but was postponed due to heavy rain and winds.

All net proceeds of the 5K go to the Beth-El Center to support its mission of alleviating homelessness and hunger in the Milford area through shelter, support services and food programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Fees are $27 per person for advanced registration and $30 for same day registration.

This is a family friendly event with a Kids Fun Run at 8:45 a.m. All participants are encouraged to wear costumes and prizes will be awarded.

After the 5K, festivities will include pancakes served by Chip’s Family Restaurant and food and drink from Subway, Regional Water Authority, Scratch Bakery and Chabaso Bakery. Music will be performed by rock and blues band The Elwoods.

The event is sponsored and organized by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union. Other major sponsors include Duchess Restaurants, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC, Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Metro Star Properties LLC, Colonial Toyota, Romano Brother Builders LLC, H&Y Construction Inc., James Nemergut, Dr. Jeff A. Forte, Brenton Point Wealth Advisors, MCR Property Management, Inc., Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church and Milford Rotary.

To register for the 5K or to become a sponsor, visit milfordtrickortrot.com.

The Beth-El Center serves individuals and families by providing shelter and case management services which provide support and assistance for achieving self-sufficiency. The center’s soup kitchen offers hot meals to community members in need and feeds up to 80 people daily. The Beth-El Center is located at 90 New Haven Avenue in Milford.