All invited to Thanksgiving church service Nov. 20

Milford’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Worship Service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Precious Blood Parish, Saint Mary Campus, at 70 Gulf Street in Milford.

The worship service is sponsored by the Milford Clergy Association. The service will include a Thanksgiving proclamation from Mayor Benjamin Blake. A combined choir of singers from local congregations will offer special music, led by music ministers of local congregations. The service will include a children’s moment.

The service will be led by clergy from the Milford Clergy Association, including the Rev. Kristina Hansen, pastor of Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, who will deliver the sermon.

The evening’s offering will go to support Milford Food 2 Kids — an initiative of the First United Church of Christ, Congregational, in collaboration with the Connecticut Food Bank, The Milford Bank, and in partnership with Milford schools and a growing number of Milford’s caring community. In addition to the monetary offering, a collection of non-perishable food items will be received for the food bank at the Beth-El Center.