Water Authority upgrades meter reading

About 18,000 Regional Water Authority (RWA) customers in Milford will have the water industry’s latest metering technology installed beginning next month, joining the 70,000 customers in the RWA’s water district who have already received the upgrade.

The system will allow the RWA to read customers’ water meters by transmitting a low-powered signal from a small device connected to the meter, to the RWA’s office. This technology will upgrade how the RWA receives water consumption information, eliminate the need for manually reading customers’ meters, provide early detection of water leaks and largely eliminate estimated water bills. RWA officials said.

The RWA hired Contract Callers, Inc. (CCI) to install the new advanced meter reading devices. Installation generally takes less than an hour and involves attaching the endpoint of the device to the customer’s existing water meter, usually where the existing meter reading device is located.

In some cases, the RWA may need to install a new water meter to ensure compatibility with the device. There is no cost for the new meter reading device or the installation. Customers will receive a letter and a flyer that explains what to expect. Information about the program is also located on the RWA’s website, www.rwater.com/AMI.

The RWA encourages customers to always ask for identification from anyone who comes to their door and to maintain a “no identification – no entry” policy. Customers can call the RWA at 203-562-4020 to verify that installers are working in their neighborhood. CCI will also register installation activities with local police departments and the RWA’s police department.