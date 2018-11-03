Letter: Kim Rose says outside PAC has targeted her campaign

To the Editor:

It has been my honor to serve as your State Representative in Hartford for eight years. I was really never very active in politics, I always voted but I am not a life-time politician. I am a working mother and grandmother who became involved in politics when I saw wrongs being committed. It never mattered to me what party affiliation was committing them. I have called out Republicans as well as Democrats.

This year again, I am endorsed by both the Independent and Democratic Party. I am proud to be recognized as a legislator that works across the aisle to do what’s best for Milford and the State of Connecticut.

Campaigning is not for the faint of heart. We allow our lives to become public and we have a record of service that is open to criticism. We have clean campaign financing laws in Connecticut that put all candidates on the same clean level playing field. This is so each can spread their message without outside influences, lobbyists and special interest groups holding the strings on elected officials.

This year all has changed. An outside political PAC has “targeted” my campaign. I find that first as a compliment because they see me as a threat. However, what bothers me, as it should you, is that they are pouring money in Connecticut and into Milford politics to sway the voters. Milford voters do not need Betsy DeVos, the Walmart Family or any outsiders swaying their votes.They are spending $7,300 in the next few days on digital attack ads against me. I know Milford voters are smarter than that and will not fall for this effort of deception and lies.

Why are Washington outsiders pouring money into Milford elections? Do they think that the voters in Milford aren’t smarter than that? I for one know they are. My questions leading up to Tuesday’s elections are these: If Washington outsiders are spending money and working to elect my opponent, I ask, will she be beholden to them? Why has my opponent not spoken about issues such as education, the environment, health care, or our seniors? She has only talked about tolls, which we both agree are not for Connecticut. Please ask these questions, they are important, before heading to the polls and you deserve to have the answers. If you have any questions or want to talk, please feel free to call me at 203-701-6098. As always, I will give you the straight answer, and I hope that I’ve earned your vote on Tuesday.

Kim Rose