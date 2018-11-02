Gary Mullin steps down as Chamber director

Gary Mullin will be stepping down as executive director of the Milford Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber has sharpened its focus on the business community and is poised to provide greater support to an increasing membership base,” Mullin said. “The past two years have been a terrific experience with this community, and I am confident the Chamber is positioned for continued growth. The young professionals group, EPIC, is growing in strength and numbers as the next generation prepares for the future. I want to thank everyone in Milford, especially the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber staff for their counsel and support these past two and a half years.”

Mullin is expected to remain at the Chamber until the appointment of a new executive director.

Board Chairman Dewey Forbes said, “Gary Mullin has done an excellent job at balancing our operations with a sustainable financial plan moving forward. As a result, we’re in a much better position from which to grow our membership and better serve local businesses and the community. The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce has long been a bright spot for businesses locally and among its constituent chambers in the state. I have every expectation that our path moving forward will continue this legacy.”

The Board of Directors will assemble its search committee to call for applicants and begin looking for a new Executive Director. Interested applicants may submit a cover letter and resume (in PDF format) for consideration to [email protected]