Leaf pickup starts November 7

The annual citywide leaf pickup program will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves in paper bags – which are biodegradable and can be mixed with composted material − should be left at the curb away from regular weekly garbage and recycling bins.

The city will not accept plastic bags, and if leaves are put out in plastic, they will be left at curbside.

City crews will pick up leaves on a weekly basis until the first significant snowfall.

Those who choose not to bag leaves may bring them directly to the transfer station on Oronoque Road. The transfer station is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

