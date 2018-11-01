Fatal accident closed I-95 in Milford this morning

The driver of a dump truck who was ejected from his vehicle on I-95 in Milford early Thursday morning has died, according to Milford fire officials. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway between exits 40 and 41.

Milford firefighters arrived on scene and found an overturned dump truck that had struck the Quarry Road overpass, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. The male driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and sustained extensive traumatic injuries. Both a passing physician and an EMT who came upon the accident rendered initial medical care to the driver before the arrival of emergency crews, Fabrizi said.

Fire Department paramedics provided advanced life support to the patient while he was being transported to Yale Trauma Center.

“The driver ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” Fabrizi said. “A second passenger vehicle was also involved but the driver was not seriously injured.”

The highway remains closed at the scene of the incident site while the Connecticut State Police conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. The Quarry Road overpass was also shut down pending a safety inspection from the CT Department of Transportation. DEEP also responded to the scene due to hazardous fluids that leaked onto the highway.