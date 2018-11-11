Senior Center calendar: 11-12 to 11-18

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY November 12, 2018

THE CENTER IS CLOSED TODAY IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERAN’S DAY

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group November 19

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize for 6 weeks

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, November 13, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club –November 27 The Tender Bar by J.R.Moehringer

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Kindness Rocks

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, November 14, 2018

9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. AARP Safe Driving Class

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, November 15, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited- 15th & 29th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

FRIDAY, November 16, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. MSC Choir

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU November 12 to November 16

Monday, Closed for Veterans Day; Tuesday, Chicken Casserole, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli; Wednesday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar, mixed vegetables, pasta side; Thursday, sausage and peppers. Pasta on the side, Italian Bread, tossed salad; Friday, Salisbury Steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered peas.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

11/12 Mohegan Sun… $27.00 Join us for last casino date for 2018! casino bonus & meal voucher

November 24th…MYSTIC BOAT PARADE – $93.00 Start the holiday season off by spending a day in Mystic! Our first spot of the day is lunch at the Steak Loft Restaurant. Mystic’s best steakhouse and top seafood restaurant are one and the same. Since 1973, the Steak Loft has featured premium beef, and fresh seafood. After lunch, spend some free-time in Olde Mystic Village. You will have time to explore the unique shops, & stroll the village, before the 17th annual boat parade starts. The Christmas tree lighting is at 6. This is followed by the much-anticipated Mystic lighted boat parade. You can watch from both sides of the river as the decorated and glowing procession of ships float past. Space limited

December 6th…HOLIDAY TEA @ CARAMOOR – $125.00 Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts located in Katonah NY, our destination for exceptional music, captivating programs, spectacular gardens & grounds. A guided tour on the historic Rosen House (decorated for the holidays) begins our day, then sit back and relax in the majestic music room for a holiday concert… followed by a Holiday tea consisting of sandwiches, scones, desserts and teas. A wonderful day!

December 11th…THE NEW YORK TENORS @ Westchester Dinner Theatre $105.00 (lunch included) A holiday themed show spotlighting the singing voices of a legendary singing policeman, Daniel Rodriguez, famed Irish tenor, Andy Cooney and the gifted Christopher Macchio. 3 brilliant individuals, who combined, create a formidable force that should not be missed. An incredible continuation of holiday trips! Space limited!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

November 14 A Holiday Road Trip along the Shoreline $14.00

November 16th Bob Hope’s USO Show @ Aqua Turf 465.00

November 18th Queens of The Golden Mask @ Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

November 27th Lockwood Mathews Mansion in Norwalk $55.00

February 3 CATS

March 11 BEAUTIFUL

March 17th RENT

May 19th Sound of Music

June 23rd Waitress

Broadway @ The Bushnell.. come by for the full list of 2018-2019 Shows! Fiddler On The Roof (11/10) and Hamilton (12/26) were released Sept. 10th, hope you have been in the center to pick them up sooner than getting this Bulletin and will be first to go! Unfortunately much is time sensitive!Pick up all details on the Travel Wall!