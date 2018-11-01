Charles Island author will sign books

Michael C. Dooling’s 2006 book, An Historical Account of Charles Island, is again in print. It is currently available in Milford at The Canvas Patch, Howe’s Drug and Medical, Milford Historical Society, the Ship’s Store, and the Audubon Coastal Center.

Dooling will be signing his books at two local events — the Audubon Coastal Center’s For the Birds Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Christmas Fair at St. Ann Church on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since he wrote his book about Charles Island, Dooling has written four other books, including Milford Lost & Found, Clueless in New England (about three unsolved disappearances), Seaworthy Timber (a biography of sea captain Aaron Wood), and The Haunting on East 27th.

Dooling is the archivist at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, former news librarian and historical writer at the Republican-American newspaper where he was an award-winning columnist, and is the author of more than 100 historical articles.