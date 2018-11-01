Milford Mirror

Student art show coming up: Submissions welcome

Milford Arts Council (the MAC) will hold its Milford Student Exhibit from Nov. 16 through Jan. 10.

The show is open to all students in kindergarten through grade 12. Awards will be presented on Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and winners will have their artwork hung at Milford Pediatric Group during the months of January and February.

The Milford Student Exhibit is open to all students who live in Milford or attend Milford schools. Students may submit one or two pieces of two-dimensional art work. Work must be wired to hang. Art will be received on Friday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Cash awards will be given for each age group. For more information, contact Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.

