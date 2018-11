The Milford registrars of voters will conduct a limited voter registration session on Monday, Nov. 5, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the registrars of voters office, Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River Street.

The session is for only those seeking to vote in the Nov. 6 election who turned 18, have become a United States citizen or have become a Milford resident since Oct. 30.