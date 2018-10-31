Thanks-for-Giving food drive starts November 9

The 14th Annual Milford Scouts Thanks-for-Giving Food Drive will start Friday, Nov. 9, at noon and run through Sunday, Nov. 11 at noon.

The Milford Scouts have been running this food drive for 14 years. Over 48 hours, Scouts will camp at Wasson Field, collecting, sorting and delivering food to local families. Over the weekend residents can drop off frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations at Wasson Field.

Scouts will also be collecting donations at all local Milford supermarkets on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and all proceeds will be donated to the cause.This past year more than 300 volunteers supported the event, including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Venturers and their family members.

Individuals can help jump start the drive by donating food or money now at early drop off points including:

Aquinas Consulting, 601 Post Road

City Clerk’s office, 70 West River Street

City Hall, 110 River Street

Give a Dog a Bath, 284 Post Road

Mathnasium of Milford, 201 Cherry Street

Milford Bank – all locations

Peoples Bank, downtown, and 636 Boston Post Road locations

Public schools – all locations

Over the past 13 years, the Thanks for Giving Food drive has provided food to more than 1,600

Milford families and provided support to more than a dozen different food distribution charities, organizers said. More than 100,000 pounds of food and 3,723 turkeys; and $25,000 has been raised to help feed those in need.

Beneficiaries of the drive include the Milford Food Bank, John Rigely Food Pantry, Cornerstone Food Pantry and Food2Kids.