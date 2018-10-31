Police dog gets bullet-proof vest

The Milford Police Department’s K9 Zar has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K9 Zar is a 4.5-year-old German Shepherd, certified in patrol work, and assigned to Officer Sean Owens of the Milford Police Department.

K9 Zar became a member of the Milford Police Department in December 2014 upon completing his training.

“K9 Zar is full of personality, enjoys playing with his Kong when he is home, going for walks, and patrolling the City of Milford on evening shifts with his handler,” police said in a press release. “He especially enjoys challenging tracks leading to suspect apprehension and evidence recovery, both of which he has proven extremely successful at, to date. K9 Zar is a hard worker on the job and a faithful protector in the home.”

The body armor that Zar received provides bullet and stab protection.

The vest was purchased through a fundraiser hosted by Thin Blue Line USA and Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,100 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, and a five-year warranty.