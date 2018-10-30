Dr. Kimberly Shaunesey named president at Boys & Girls Village

The Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Village (BGV) recently named Dr. Kimberly Shaunesey as president, succeeding Dr. Steven Kant, who will remain the organization’s chief executive officer.

Shaunesey, who has served as the organization’s chief operating officer since 2013, has directed clinical services at BGV since October 2005. In her new role, she will be responsible for overall supervision of all functions of the organization. The appointment is effective retroactively to July 1.

“Kim has done an outstanding job directing our clinical services, and has been instrumental in incorporating trauma-based treatment into BGV’s programs and expanding the breadth of services we offer,” said Kant. “She sets a pace and a standard of excellence that have been essential to BGV’s growth and reputation as one of Connecticut’s leading treatment agencies for at-risk youth.”

Prior to coming to BGV, she was the coordinator of Bridgeport Hospital’s REACH child day-treatment program. Shaunesey currently serves on the executive committee board of the Greater Bridgeport Multidisciplinary Investigative Team, and is a member of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders (CATSO), a statewide organization comprised of professionals who treat problem sexual behavior. Shaunesey served on the executive board and as a past president.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to grow and develop my career at BGV,” said Shaunesey. “I am proud of the work that we do and the programs we have developed to serve at-risk youth and their families. I am very excited about the future, and continuing to move the agency forward.”

Shaunesey earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Rhode Island. She worked with trauma victims at Providence Veteran’s Hospital’s PTSD clinic, and completed her internship and post-doctoral placement at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center.