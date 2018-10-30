Letter: Alderman supports Beatty for 119th District

To the Editor:

It is an honor and a privilege to write in support of Ellen Russell Beatty’s candidacy for the State House of Representatives in the 119th District. I have served with Ellen on our Board of Aldermen, where she has distinguished herself as a strong voice and advocate for her neighbors and constituents, as well as for all residents of our city.

Throughout her time on the Board of Aldermen, Ellen has proven to be a strong voice for education – fighting to restore funding to our schools within the framework of responsible budgeting. Ellen has earned the respect of both Democrats and Republicans on the board by working collaboratively with her colleagues, and demonstrating great insight and a keen intellect. These qualities that she has displayed as an alderman will serve her well as a State Representative in Hartford, as the next legislature tackles the difficult fiscal issues facing our state.

Ellen’s work as a board member for Bridges Healthcare and with the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central Connecticut show her deep commitment and dedication to Milford and serving her community.

I urge the residents of the 119th to support Ellen Russell Beatty on November 6.

Tony Sutton

Alderman, Fourth District