Letter: Supports Maroney for 14th District

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to support James Maroney for State Senate in the 14th District. I have known James since 2005. I know he cares more about the community than just about anyone I know. Not only does he care, but he puts action to words. When he says he thinks educating our children is the most important part of community development he acts on those convictions. He started the Milford Education Foundation, an organization that has donated thousands of dollars to supporting teachers and public education. He is responsible for tens of thousands of dollars given to area students in scholarships.

It’s not just education that James has had a positive impact on. His vision of Founders Walk in downtown Milford is a beautiful and welcome addition to our city. It was a project supported by many members and organizations in our community. James’ ability to work with other people is a positive when he goes to Hartford. We need someone who will work across the aisle to get things done, not an ideologue who will support their party over the needs of our community.

I have walked with James, meeting people and hearing their needs. No only does James listen to them but he gets back to them with answers. He remembers the names and situations of people he talks with. He is smart, courteous and hard working. His heart is in the right place.

I can’t think of a better person to have up in Hartford and James Maroney.

Maryann Galonczyk