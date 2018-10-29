ECC presents program on climate change

The Environmental Concerns Coalition will present a talk called Climate Change Impacts Milford: What the Future Holds in Store, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.

The speaker will be Dr. Juliana Barrett, with Emmeline Harrigan moderating.

The talk will explore current and predicted climate change impacts for Connecticut and Long Island Sound over the next 100 years.

Barrett is with the University of Connecticut Sea Grant College Program and the Department of Extension. Her work focuses on climate change adaptation and coastal habitat management. Prior to working for Sea Grant, she worked as a consultant and for the Nature Conservancy as the director of the Connecticut River Tidelands Last Great Places Program.

Harrigan is a certified planner and floodplain manager and currently serves as the assistant planning director in Fairfield. She has a master’s degree in urban planning from UCLA and is the chair of the Connecticut Association of Flood Managers. She was Milford’s assistant city planner during Storms Irene and Sandy.