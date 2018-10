Coach Linwood Schulte’s Jonathan Law girls cross country team finished in 11th place at Friday’s Class M meet behind Katie Konareski’s 17th place finish.

Konareski narrowly missed finishing in the top 12, which would have earned her All-State honors. The sophomore covered the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 21 seconds.

Following Konareski were Kaylee Brotherton in 52nd (22:54), Laura Dennigan in 55th (23:00), Jenna Wasserman in 67th (23:23) and Lindsay Konlan in 82nd (24:02).