Cross country: Lauralton Hall 13th at Class M championships

The Lauralton Hall cross country team placed 13th at the Class M state championships held at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Juniors Mary Feeney and Mia Pastorok led the way for coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders, running 22:48 (49th place) and 22:50 (50th place). Both set personal records for the course.

Finishing third was senior captain Margaret O’Connor, who also ran a personal record for the course in 23:21 (65th place).

In fourth place was junior Catherine Palaia, who ran 23:33 (73rd place) and also set a personal record for the tough course.

Fifth place went to the other senior captain, Abigail Baisley, who ran a solid time of 23:45 (78th place).

Rounding out the varsity team was junior Caroline Taylor, who also ran a personal record for the course in 24:30 (88th place) and freshman Kiera Henry, who ran 27:16 (112th place) and was able to finish after a mid race stumble.

Gill said: “We finished a great season and look forward to returning five of the varsity runners for next season, and wish the best of luck to our two four-year senior captains — Abigail Baisley and Margaret O’Connor.

“On Monday, we participated in the Platt Tech Invite at Eisenhower Park. Abigail and Margaret both ran their final race on their home course. Abigail ran a nice time of 22:40 after being out much of the season. Margaret ran a course personal best in 22:29. It was a great way to leave their mark on the course.”