Tyler McKenna-Hansen leads Lawmen at states

Jonathan Law’s Tyler McKenna-Hansen finished his high school cross country career with an impressive time of 17:55 at the always difficult Wickham Park in the Class MM Championships.

He led a group of coach Charlie Phillips’ underclassmen to a 13th-place finish.

East Lyme was this year’s champion.

Junior Michael Loschiavo was Law’s second runner in 18:13, followed by junior Nick Shugrue with 19:14, sophomore Charles Wang in 19:27, sophomore Amir Elhelw with 19:31, sophomore Luke Pleimann, 20:07 and captain Dan Wasserman in 20:30.