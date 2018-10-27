Milford’s low-lying areas experiencing flooding

Low lying areas of Milford were experiencing some severe flooding Saturday afternoon.

With high tide at 1:25 p.m., waters were flooding New Haven Avenue, East Broadway and other parts of the city in the early afternoon and into mid-afternoon.

Along East Broadway at the peak of the high tide, several homeowners stood outside as the water from Long Island Sound flowed over the roadway and down along side streets off of East Broadway.

On Broadway, which is on the other side of Silver Sands State Park, conditions were much the same. The owners of the Costa Azzurra Restaurant were outside as the waves pounded the seawall behind the restaurant. The force of the tide had ripped up a portion of the parking lot, sending gravel and rocks spewing, and the owners were shoveling the debris away. The damage here isn’t as bad as it was during Irene and Sandy, “but it’s pretty bad,” said one of the men clearing the stones and debris in the parking lot.

Broadway was taped off to motorists just past Bertrose Avenue because the road was under water. Outside the Wildermere Beach Congregational Church, water filled the parking lot, reaching several inches up the tires of the cars parked there.

And all along Broadway at about 3 p.m., as the rain fell relatively softly and the wind gusted, the pounding, pounding, pounding of the tide could be heard as waves crashed against the shore.

Not everyone along the shore was fighting the tide Saturday afternoon. At the end of Naugatuck Avenue, several children darted along the shoreline, running and laughing as the waves rushed in. As they played, and as the parents watched, one of the mothers talked on the phone to a relative who was trying to drive to the area but was being turned away by flooded and blocked roadways.