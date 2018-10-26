Police looking for man who robbed art studio

The Milford Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary, which took place overnight on Oct. 14.

The suspect entered a Naugatuck Avenue art studio through an unlocked door and took electronics, as well as other miscellaneous items, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light skinned black male with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Richard Mahoney at 203-783-4727, or [email protected].

Reference case #5400-18.