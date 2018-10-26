Dale Drive woman allegedly broke into Edible Arrangements

Police arrested a Dale Drive woman Oct. 25 for allegedly breaking into Edible Arrangements on Cherry Street.

Lily O’Donnell, 26, of 40 Dale Drive, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and larceny, and was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court Nov. 20.

Police arrested her Oct. 25 on an active warrant for her arrest. She is accused of breaking into Edible Arrangements with another person on July 20 and taking the contents of the cash register.

Milford police previously arrested O’Donnell on similar charges. She was accused of using a pry bar to break into a Cherry Street business on July 20, then disabling the surveillance equipment and taking the contents of the cash box and files. Police said O’Donnell was also found to have an active warrant for failing to appear in court on Aug. 29, stemming from a possession of marijuana arrest in New Haven on June 21.