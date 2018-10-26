Boys soccer: Law finishes regular season at 6-8-2

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team concluded its regular season with a 4-1 loss to Branford on Thursday.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen will take a 6-8-2 record into the state tournament.

Branford is 11-3-2.

Branford got on the board first when Marzio Mastroianni beat Law keeper Tim Hanna in the opening five minutes and scored again four minutes after when Juan Leon Munoz took a 25-yard shot that Hanna got a hand on but couldn’t keep out of the net.

Law answered in the 26th minute with a beautiful combination play starting from Connor Dimuro. He found Jon Vitale, who played a through ball to Cole Zamora who blasted a shot past Branford keep Praneeth Ganedi to make it 2-1 going into the half.

Branford opened the second half pressuring Law and in the 45th minute Ben DeMaio scored from 25 yards to make it 3-1.

Branford added the fourth goal in the 72nd minute when Mastroianni tallied his second goal of the game.

Hanna had eight saves in goal.

This was the final regular season game for Law seniors Kyle Goglia, Troy Anderson, Tim Hanna, Matt Evanko, Sean Theisen, Will Contaxis and Colin White.