Jonathan Law’s girls volleyball team completed its regular season with a 3-0 victory over Amistad Academy on Thursday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen (15-5) are seeded 7th and will host No. 10 Hamden High in the first round of the Southern Connecticut Conference playoffs on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Leading Law against Amistad were Katie Eighmy (15 kills, 2 aces), Pam Ellison (7 digs, 4 aces), Erin Goodwin (1 kill, 2 blocks), Katrina Jakab (4 aces) and Emily Morey (3 aces).