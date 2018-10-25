City considers moratorium on self-storage facilities

The Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing on the question of whether the board should impose a moratorium on the construction of self-storage facilities.

City Economic Development Director Julie Nash made the request to the board. The board has not yet set the date for that hearing.

The board approved a self-storage facility for CT Self Stor at 33 Schoolhouse Road at its Aug. 18, 2015 meeting, and one for Lock Up Self Storage at 421 Bridgeport Avenue, at its Dec. 15, 2015 meeting. Both facilities have been constructed.

Other storage businesses in the city include CubeSmart Self-Storage at 90 Rowe Avenue, Extra Space Storage at 488 Boston Post Road, EZ Access Self Storage at 540 New Haven Avenue, Good Friend Self-Storage at 1599-B Boston Post Road, Hacienda Storage at 125 Old Gate Lane, and Life Storage at 1525 Boston Post Road.