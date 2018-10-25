Plans change: Office building to replace hotel on Plains Road

A proposed office building is replacing plans for a hotel at 100 Plains Road, following Planning and Zoning Board approval at its Oct. 16 meeting.

Metro 102 TIC received approval from the board on June 26, 2017 to construct a 125-room hotel on the property, and a retail shopping center at 150-184 Boston Post Road.

At its Aug. 15, 2017 meeting, the board approved plans for a 168-unit apartment complex on the portion of the property between the proposed hotel and shopping center.

Attorney John Knuff told the board at its Oct. 16 meeting that this application for a site plan review and special permit represented a major amendment to the previously approved use of a hotel and thus required a public hearing.

Knuff said the office use would have a smaller building footprint and have reduced traffic impact compared to the hotel. The property is located in the Corridor Design Development District 1.

Knuff said Milford resident and attorney Carter Mario would relocate his office for the Carter Mario Law Firm to the new building, as he wanted to keep his growing business in the city. The firm is currently located at 158 Cherry Street.

No one spoke at the public hearing for the office building. In 2017, there was no public comment on the hotel.

Board member John Grant attempted to include an amendment to have a secondary access road for emergency purposes only to Junior Street at the rear of the property, as was a requirement of the hotel project.

Board members Carl Moore and Robert Satti objected to that provision out of concern that non-emergency vehicles would use the rear access. The amendment failed by a 3-5 vote. The final motion passed by a 7-1 vote with Grant in opposition.

Construction has been progressing steadily on the apartment buildings. Work has not started on the 60,000-square-foot shopping center.