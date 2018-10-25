Milford Mirror

Milford man charged with using stolen credit card

By Milford Mirror on October 25, 2018 in Lead News, Police & Fire ·

A Milford man was arrested on a warrant Oct. 25, charged with using a credit card that he allegedly stole from a car.

Police said Nicholas Goerig, 39, of 34 Fairfield St., is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Milford, taking a credit card and using the credit card at various locations. Goerig is also accused of failing to appear in court on Oct. 18, stemming from an illegal weapons possession arrest in Milford on Feb. 12.

Following this recent arrest, he was charged with burglary, larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card and criminal attempt at larceny.

He was held in police custody on a $50,000 bond.

Tags: ,

Previous Post New Canaan actress stars in Off-Broadway play Next Post Boys soccer: Lions lose out to Presidents in finale
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress