Milford man charged with using stolen credit card

A Milford man was arrested on a warrant Oct. 25, charged with using a credit card that he allegedly stole from a car.

Police said Nicholas Goerig, 39, of 34 Fairfield St., is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Milford, taking a credit card and using the credit card at various locations. Goerig is also accused of failing to appear in court on Oct. 18, stemming from an illegal weapons possession arrest in Milford on Feb. 12.

Following this recent arrest, he was charged with burglary, larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card and criminal attempt at larceny.

He was held in police custody on a $50,000 bond.