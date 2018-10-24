Girls soccer: Lady Lawmen’s Wirth scores three goals

Jocelyn Wirth scored three goals when the Jonathan Law’s girls soccer team defeated Amistad Academy, 3-0, on Wednesday.
Ashley Shaw assisted on the first two goals, Fiona Laskaj the third.
Jill Hall had 3 saves and Morgan Taylor two.
Jocelyn Wirth scored three goals when the Jonathan Law’s girls soccer team defeated Amistad Academy, 3-0, on Wednesday.
Ashley Shaw assisted on the first two goals, Fiona Laskaj the third.
Jill Hall had 3 saves and Morgan Taylor two.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC