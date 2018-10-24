Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Lady Lawmen’s Wirth scores three goals

By Milford Mirror on October 24, 2018

Jocelyn Wirth scored three goals when the Jonathan Law’s girls soccer team defeated Amistad Academy, 3-0, on Wednesday.

Ashley Shaw assisted on the first two goals, Fiona Laskaj the third.

Jill Hall had 3 saves and Morgan Taylor two.

