Letter: Ellen Beatty will help protect the environment

By Letty Malone on October 24, 2018

To the Editor:

In this election season, is it critical that we elect people who will safeguard Connecticut’s strong environmental tradition; who will fight for clean air and clean water — irreplaceable assets that our citizens enjoy and that are essential to our state’s health and progress.

I met Ellen Beatty when she joined the Milford Garden Club. Outgoing, smart and an ardent conservationist, Ellen will be a voice in Hartford for all of us concerned about the environment. I urge you to vote for Ellen Beatty for State Representative in the 119th district on Nov. 6. We can’t afford not to.

Letty Malone

Letty Malone


