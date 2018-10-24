Letter: Cindy Wolfe Boynton fights for rights of all

To the Editor:

I support Cindy Wolfe Boynton for state Representative of the 117th District because she’s an advocate who fights for the rights of all. She defends collective bargaining for public employees and understands that when negotiating with employers over pay, benefits and working conditions, employees hold their employers and the government accountable.

The incumbent — who opposes collective bargaining — has co-sponsored two anti-union and anti-labor bills. One bill excludes overtime payments when calculating a state employee’s retirement income; the other bill omits overtime pay from state employees’ final average salary calculations.

Cindy’s support for labor and unions has been recognized. She has been endorsed by Connecticut’s largest unions. She has also been cross-endorsed by the Connecticut Working Families Party.

As an adjunct English and Communications professor at the Yale School of Medicine, University of New Haven, Quinnipiac University, Housatonic Community College, and the Paier College of Art, Cindy has advocated for students in need of services.

As a reporter and editor at the Milford Citizen and Elm City Newspapers; correspondent for The New York Times; a former editor of Better Health Magazine; contributor to Ms. magazine; and author of two local history books, Cindy is experienced in investigating and collecting data through research. She listens, advocates and defends. These are skills critical to resolving the issues in Hartford.

A woman who believes in democracy and workers’ rights, Cindy is your best choice for state Representative. To public employees seeking a leader who will hear your voice, vote for Cindy Wolfe Boynton.

Karen Fortunati