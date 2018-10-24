Letter: Beatty has intellect and empathy

To the Editor:

We need Ellen Beatty in Hartford. I have seen Ellen in action on the Milford Board of Aldermen. When you meet Ellen, you can immediately sense her charisma. The top flight intellect behind her winning smile. It is the key to bringing people together, to solve problems. The intellect of a professor, the communication skills of a teacher, and empathy of a nurse, make for a winning combination. When you work with Ellen, you believe that things will just work. She is a light in what is a dark time for our state, and country.

As Connecticut continues to face an uncertain future, we need to send Ellen into the fight for a better tomorrow. Please support our future by voting for Ellen Beatty for State Representative on November 6.

Ray Arnold