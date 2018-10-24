Girls cross country: Lady Lawmen second at Invitational

The young, steadily improving Jonathan Law girls cross country team finished second at Monday’s 11-team Platt Tech Invitational with 65 points.

The meet was won by Woodland with 20 points.

Coach Linwood Schulte’s Lady Lawmen were led by the dynamic sophomore duo of Kaylee Brotherton (20:38) and Katie Konareski (20:46), who took fourth and fifth overall.

Their times were the fastest ever recorded by a Law girl over the 5,000-meter course at Eisenhower Park.

Woodland dominated the race taking first, second and third places.

Law’s third runner was senior co-captain Laura Dennigan, who ran a solid race moving her way through the pack to finish 14th in 22:04.

Close behind was freshman Jenna Wasserman in 15th in 22:07.

Law’s all-important fifth runner was freshman Courtney Hanson in 22:45.

The team’s sixth and seventh runners were right behind, with the Konlan sisters Lindsay and Jordyn finishing in 22:46 and 22:48, respectively.

Up next for Law is Friday’s Class meet.