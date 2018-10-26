Movie Menu: Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, A League of Their Own and more

Ready for the magic of Halloween?

Take a look at the movies showing this weekend on broadcast and cable television

You’ll find some reel magic.

Friday, Oct. 26

Forrest Gump (1994)

How much magic can one man share? Tom Hanks won his second Oscar for creating an almost mythical character filled with heart and caring.

4:30 p.m., VH-1

Saturday, Oct. 27

What a Way to Go (1964)

How much magic can one woman create? Shirley MacLaine shines in this episodic tale of a woman who insists on looking for love. In all the wrong places.

9:45 a.m., FXM

Monster-in-Law (2005)

How much magic can a family destroy? Jane Fonda again demonstrates her flair for comedy in this romantic tale of complex relationships.

11 a.m., TBS

School of Rock (2003)

How much magic can a teacher generate? Paul Black is a delight in this musical tale of am instructor who uses unconventional methods to reach his students.

11:30 a.m., Bravo

The Addams Family (1991)

How much magic can one family generate? Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia have a field day in this movie adaptation of the wild television series. And the cartoon from the Saturday Evening Post.

12:20 p.m., Freeform

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

How much magic can personalities support? Spencer Tracy and Ingrid Bergman star in this classic tale of secrets, lies and complex people.

2:15 p.m., TCM

Hocus Pocus (1993)

How much magic can witches deploy? Bette Midler, at the height of her film career, reveals how fun Halloween can be.

2:30 p.m., Freeform

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

How much magic can one house handle? Rex Harrison and Gene Tierney star in a romantic comedy about spirits who can fill the lives of lonely people.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Oct. 28

A League of Their Own (1992)

How much magic can women create? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star in this heartfelt look at an all-woman team playing professional baseball.

1 p.m., WE

The Yellow Rolls Royce (1965)

How magical can a car be? In this trilogy a luxury automobile finds itself home to such stars as Shirley MacLaine, George C. Scott, Ingrid Bergman and Omar Sharif. And lots of adventure.

5:45 p.m., TCM