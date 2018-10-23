Boys cross country: Lawmen compete at SCC championships

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team competed in the SCC Championship meet this past Friday at East Shore Park in New Haven.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen placed 12th.

Xavier of Middletown took home the team title.

Robert Dillon of Shelton was the individual winner with a time of 16:05.

Law’s Mike Loschiavo finished just outside all-league in 30th place with a time of 17:49.

He was followed by Tyler McKenna-Hansen in 40th in 18:06.

Nick Shugrue continued to improve with his time at 19:39.

Next came Amir Elhelw in 19:49, Charles Wang in 19:52, Dan Wasserman in 20:10 and Luke

Pleimann in 20:30.

The Lawmen followed that by earning the third-place trophy in the Platt Tech Invitational won by Fairfield Prep.

Law posted its season-best team time.

Loschiavo again paced the team, taking third overall in 17:22 followed closely by McKenna- Hansen with 17:28.

Shugrue ran a career-best of 18:52, as did Elhewl at 18:59.

Pleimann came in at1 9:22 with Watterson at 19:26.

In the JV race, James Marino took home a third-place medal as he ran his

best time ever with a 19:15.