City hosts flu clinic this Thursday

The Milford Health Department will be hosting a flu clinic for all individuals nine years of age and older this Thursday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 – 4 p.m., at the Parsons Gymnasium located at 70 West River Street.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that all individuals age 6 months and older get a flu vaccination to protect them from developing the flu. The cost of the seasonal flu shot is $20, payable by cash or check.

The Milford Health Department will also offer the Fluzone High Dose to individuals 65 years of age and older. Fluzone High Dose is the first and only influenza vaccine designed specifically for people 65 year of age and older. Persons in this age group have a higher risk for complications from influenza.

The cost of the High Dose flu shot is $48, payable by cash or check.

The Milford Health Department also encourages residents to practice good respiratory etiquette to prevent and reduce the spread of flu this season. Precautions such as staying at home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, using and properly disposing of tissues, and washing your hands are important measures to help reduce the spread of serious respiratory illnesses.

For information regarding seasonal influenza, visit the Milford Health Department website at http://www.ci.milford.ct.us/health-department/pages/seasonal-influenza-flu or via phone at 203-783-3285.