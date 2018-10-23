Catch the Walnut Beach witch on Halloween evening

The Walnut Beach witch will be at Walnut Beach Halloween, 5 p.m., Oct. 31.
There will be face painting, costume photos, music, parade, ice cream and more. Gather at the Walnut Beach Creamery, 17 Broadway.
The Walnut Beach witch will be at Walnut Beach Halloween, 5 p.m., Oct. 31.
There will be face painting, costume photos, music, parade, ice cream and more. Gather at the Walnut Beach Creamery, 17 Broadway.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC