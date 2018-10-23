Milford Mirror

Catch the Walnut Beach witch on Halloween evening

By Milford Mirror on October 23, 2018

The Walnut Beach witch will be at Walnut Beach Halloween, 5 p.m., Oct. 31.

There will be face painting, costume photos, music, parade, ice cream and more. Gather at the Walnut Beach Creamery, 17 Broadway.

