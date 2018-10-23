Hall-O-Weekend downtown offers trick or treating and more

Milford Mirror

The Downtown Milford Business Association will host its annual Hall-O-Weekend in downtown Milford.

Participating shops are getting a Halloween-themed makeover from students at Platt Tech and will open their doors for trick-or-treaters from noon until 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 27. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite painted window.

The day features story time with the Milford Public Library, music with radio personality Brian Smith, a creepy-crawly mystery table, costume contests for all age groups (even pets), vendors, food trucks, healthy snacks sponsored by Stop and Shop of Milford, and more.

New this year, the Downtown Milford Business Association is teaming up with the city’s Green Halloween initiative — a campaign to promote sustainability within the city. The city will be giving away free reusable grocery bags in conjunction with the Milford Environmental Protection Initiative at the event, and Duck Duck Goose Children’s Boutique will feature a green-themed Halloween window display.

“Halloween and New England go hand-in-hand,” said Tracy Bonosconi, Downtown Milford Business Association president. “Downtown is such a wonderful resource to bring families together and make the memories that last a lifetime.”

