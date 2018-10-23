Boys soccer: Lawmen defeat Career/Hillhouse, 4-3

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team won a 4-3 back and forth game against Career/Hillhouse Monday afternoon.

Career/Hillhouse got on the board first when Mark Congacha took a free kick right outside the 18 and buried it past Law goalie Dan Majkut in the upper left corner.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen tied the game when Connor Dimuro found Will Contaxis, who snuck a shot past Hillhouse goalie Ethan Silver.

Career then scored in the first 4 minutes of the second half when they caught Law off guard with a short corner.

Jon Vitale scored for Law when Contaxis played a beautiful ball across the box that Vitale headed in.

Law scored four minutes after when Contaxis beat a defender and shot the ball on goal, but Silver made a spectacular first save. Kareem Alzubi came crashing in and scored a rebound header to give Law a 3-2 lead.

Career tied the game up for the third time when Richard Charles struck the ball from 20 yards out and beat Majkut, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t push it wide.

Five minutes later, Vitale was taken down in the penalty box by a defender and Law was awarded a penalty kick.

Lex Edwards stepped up and beat Silver to give Law a 4-3 lead.

Both teams had some chances in the final seven minutes, but Majkut and Silver made saves.

Law had 20 shots for the game while Hillhouse had 12.

Silver made 7 saves while Majkut was credited with 3 saves.

Law record is now 5-7-2 needing one more point to qualify for states.

Law travels to Notre Dame-West Haven Wednesday for a 4 p.m. kickoff and then to Branford Thursday with kickoff at 6:30.