Bill of Fairs: Festivals, parades and more

Enchanted Forest, Oct. 26, 5-7:30 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. An alternative, nature-themed Halloween celebration, the Enchanted Forest also introduces fascinating, entertaining and educational information about nocturnal animals in their natural habitat. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Halloween Pet Parade, Oct. 27, 2-3:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

Kiwanis Reservoir Run Half Marathon, Oct. 28, 7 a.m., Weston High School, 115 School Rd., Weston. The run will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank and the Kiwanis Club of Weston Foundation. Tickets $50. Info: thereservoirrun.com/register.html.

Festive American Artisan Show Preview Party, Nov. 1, 6-8:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Tickets $125. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

American Artisan Show, Nov. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. From tramp art to whirligigs, home accessories to jewelry, see how time-honored techniques and traditional methods are used to create beautiful, contemporary objects. Tickets $10. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Fall Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk, 19 Lexington Ave., Norwalk.

Annual Turkey Dinner, Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Jesse Lee, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton. Tickets $20. Info: jesselee.org.

HarvestFest, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Rd., Westport. Proceeds to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Tickets $160. Info: harvestfest.eventbrite.com.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival, Nov. 3-4, Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich. There will be door prizes, a mini-mine for children and moere. Tickets $6. Info: StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, Nov. 29 through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

JCC Family Chanukah Party, Dec. 4, 7:40 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Enjoy potato latkes and chocolate gelt, playing dreidel and more. Tickets $21. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.