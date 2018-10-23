Milford Elks Hoop Shoot at St. Mary School

The Milford Elks will be holding its annual Hoop Shoot contest at the St. Mary School gymnasium on Nov. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m.

The gym is located behind St. Mary Church, located at 174 Gulf Street, Milford.

There is no entry fee and it only takes about 15 minutes per contestant.

The contest is open to children at least 8 and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2018.

The contestants will be grouped into sections according to age.

Trophies will be awarded for each section

The competition is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks’ National Hoop Shoot Program, which they have been sponsoring nationwide since 1972 when the first National Finals were held in Kansas City.

The free-throw contest is very simple.

After a brief warm-up period, each contestant shoots 10 free throws each, and then 15 more free throws each.

The top three contestants in each section will be awarded trophies and have an opportunity to move onto to the district and state level events in January and February, respectively.

Winners at the state level move onto the regional competition in Portland, Maine, in March 2019.

Regional winners will advance to the National competition in Chicago next April.

Milford Elks Lecturing Knight Dave Williams and Chaplain John O’Gorman have once again stepped up to organize this event.

“The Milford Elks have always placed a priority on youth sports in this city,” said Williams, who is helping to run the local contest for the third time. “For years, we sponsored the local Pop Warner football team and cheerleading squad. We also currently sponsor the Foran and Law golf teams, as well as the local edition of the Elks’ Soccer Shoot program.

“Milford’s Nate Moller and Jack D’Avignon will be representing us in Albany at the Elks Regional Soccer Shoot the weekend of Nov. 2-4.”

O’Gorman, also a 3-year veteran of this event, finds a great deal of fulfillment in participating.

“It’s so awesome to provide kids such a character-building activity,” he said. “This gives them a healthier option than other, less constructive activities that compete for their attention nowadays. We have the opportunity to help teach these kids how to compete and also how to be a good sport. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

For more information, contact Dave (2030843-6123) at or John at (203-876-8026). You can also visit http://elkshoopshoot.org and http://elks.org/hoopshoot for detailed rules, history, and videos about the Elks’ Hoop Shoot Program.