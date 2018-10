Jonathan Law defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-0 ( 25-15, 25-15, 25-12), on Monday night.

The Eagles who improved to 13-4, were led by Katie Eighmy with 10 kills and 2 aces; Maddie Lula with 10 kills and Pam Ellison with 13 assists.

Theresa Piscitell had 11 kills and 7 digs for the Crusaders, who fell to 8-10.

Maddie Marrone had 6 digs and Anna Farruggio had 11 assists.