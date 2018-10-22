Letter: Peter Smith says ‘thank you James Maroney’

To the Editor:

Founders Walk is an amazing addition to our downtown: Thank you James Maroney, chair of the Founders Walk Committee.

In the last few weeks I have heard more people compliment the recently completed Founders Walk project at the Head of the Harbor. The transformation and improvement to that area is beautiful.

This project did not happen by accident. It came about because of the hard work and determination of James Maroney. James was not only chairman of this committee it was his idea and his inspiration that allowed the city to receive state funds to get this project moving. In addition to getting state resources James reached out to civic organizations and other groups, raising significant private donations to make this improvement a reality.

But he hasn’t stopped there. One of the grants he was able to secure was from the National Association of Realtors. They provided a planning grant of $10,000 to develop the next phase for Fowler Field, rerouting the road to improve safety for children and adults who are using Founders Walk, the Rotary Pavilion and the recreational fields.

For those of you who don’t know James is running for Gayle Slossberg’s seat in the State Senate. Like Gayle James is one of those people who is always looking ahead and finding ways to do things better and smarter. We are fortunate that there is a candidate running who can begin to fill the tremendous void left by Senator Slossberg’s retirement.

Peter Smith