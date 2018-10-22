Letter: Will support James Maroney for 14th District

To the Editor:

Several years ago, while standing at the polls on Election Day, I heard a crowd of people shouting, “James, James, James.” I was determined to find out who “this” James was.

I found that after graduating from Jonathan Law High School in Milford, he went on to graduate from Yale University. He is married to Jen and they have a young son, Jay.

James is also a small business owner, past president of the Devon Rotary and is currently chair of the scholarship committee. James has been involved in many service projects for the community, too numerous to cite here.

However, even with all of that, James’ strongest asset is his integrity. It is who he is. His word is his bond. That’s why it will be my pleasure to cast my ballot for James Maroney, this man of integrity, as state Senator from the 14th District of Connecticut. I urge you to do the same. You will find a person who will not only listen to your concerns, but act on them.

Greta Stanford