Letter: Mayor Blake backs Rose for 118th District

To the Editor:

Just walk down any street in Milford or go to any community event, as I do daily, and I hear the same refrain, “Kim Rose has done so much for us. She is the most approachable and effective state representative in Connecticut.”

People then go onto enumerate the various ways Kim helped them with housing issues, consumer fraud problems, veterans affairs and health and insurance questions. Who in our world doesn’t have need for answers to these questions? And, Kim has provided those answers for many of our citizens.

Kim has been a public servant in Milford long before she began her tenure in Hartford. She started a small business in our city center, and co-founded the Downtown Milford Business Association. Her family roots in Milford go back decades, as does Kim’s active membership in the St. Gabriel School PTA, the Devon Rotary, Milford Elks, the American Legion and many other civic organizations. She is perhaps best known for her role on the Planning and Zoning Board where she diligently monitored development and fought for conservation policies.

Aside from working tirelessly for our city, Kim has been an extremely effective representative serving the 118th District in Hartford since 2011. Currently she serves as the Assistant Majority Whip and the Vice Chair of the Housing Committee. Kim has co-chaired the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus. As a Blue Star mom whose son was injured in Afghanistan, she serves on the Veterans Affairs committee, and doggedly fought to protect and preserve veterans’ rights.

Mayor Ben Blake