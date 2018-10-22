Letter: Big money pays for negative attack ads

To the Editor:

I am disgusted by the influx of outside dark campaign money coming into Connecticut. Connecticut became one of the first states in the nation to adopt campaign finance reforms that seek to keep special interest money out of campaigns.

Unfortunately the Supreme Court ruled that money equals free speech, so the more money you have the more free speech you have. The Koch brothers and the Walton family of Walmart fame have flooded this state with negative attack ads trying to buy the election of Bob Stefanowski for governor and the election in Milford of Pam Staneski for state Senate. I am calling on both to repudiate the outside dark money but I would be shocked if they did that because they probably feel it is the only way they will win the election.

Policies matter, issues matter. Ms Staneski voted against a ban on bump stocks and has a 100% rating from the NRA. Her belief in the dangers of climate change is tepid at best. Little wonder why she would be the recipient of so much outside money. She and Mr. Stefanowski are out of step with Connecticut’s priorities, they are Trump Republicans. I guess if you can’t win on the issues, flood the airwaves with negative attack ads paid for by people who have no stake in our state.

Charles Montalbano