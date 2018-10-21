Girls soccer: Lady Lawmen lose to Shelton High

Jonathan Law High’s girls soccer team fell 5-0 to host Shelton High at Finn Stadium on Saturday night.

When the teams met back in the first week of the season, it was a different story as they played to 2-2 draw.

This time around, it was all Shelton.

“We have to give them credit for the way they played. They looked better than un in every aspect of the game tonight,” Law coach JD Rhode said. “The out-physicaled us. They were first to every ball. That’s the big difference between the first game we played and the game tonight.”

The Gaelettes have been red hot all season long, and Law is the only team to put a blemish on Shelton’s ledger. Shelton remained unbeaten at 14-0-1. Law fell to 5-5-4.

Leya Vohra led the Gaelettes with three goals.

This was Law’s most lopsided defeat of the campaign. It might have been worse if not for the play of starting goalkeeper Jillian Hall, who made a dozen saves, some robbing the Gaelettes of goals.

“She had a lot of great saves tonight that gave us a chance to clear the ball, and keep us in the game,” Rhode said. Morgan Taylor came into the game late and also had a some stops.

Shelton used its speed to beat Law deep on the flanks, before moving the ball into the middle. They also capitalized on Law mistakes, Rhode noted.

Shelton’s first two goals came off free kicks following fouls. It was 2-0 Shelton at the half.

Law is not at full strength. Hampered by injuries, the Lady Lawmen have some players recuperating and getting back up to speed while playing in games.

“Despite that, for me it’s still not an excuse,” Rhode said. “We need to rebound for our game (regular-season home finale) with Guilford on Monday.”

After a Wednesday visit to Amistad, it’s on to the postseason.

Rhode said his team likely will miss qualifying for the SCC tourney but will look to have success in the state bracket.

“We’re looking forward to a nice break between the end of the season and states,” Rhode said.