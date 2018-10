Lauralton Hall was swept by Amity on Friday night in an SCC Housatonic Division volleyball match 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11.

Theresa Piscitelli had 8 kills, 1 ace and 4 digs.

Abby Paine had 3 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs.

Anna Farruggio had 12 assists and 4 digs for the Crusaders (8-9, 3-5).

The Spartans improved to 12-4, 8-0.

Lauralton wraps up the regular the season next week with two home games, hosting Jonathan Law on Monday and Foran on Wednesday.